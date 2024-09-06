Research Analysts Set Expectations for Opthea Limited’s FY2029 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Opthea in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share.
Opthea Stock Performance
OPT stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. Opthea has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.40.
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
