REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down to $30.21

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.21, but opened at $22.80. REV Group shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 1,105,020 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.59.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.70 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in REV Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,502 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in REV Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

