Reviewing Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Toro and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.79%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Toro.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Toro has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Toro and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 247.75% 37.32% 21.72% Performance Shipping 62.19% 24.02% 18.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toro and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $78.47 million 0.80 $140.64 million $2.78 1.19 Performance Shipping $90.83 million 0.27 $69.41 million $1.65 1.19

Toro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performance Shipping. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toro beats Performance Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

