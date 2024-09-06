Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $177.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.