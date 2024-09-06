Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 13,862 Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $20.84.

Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 165.27%.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

