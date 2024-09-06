Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Opera were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 376,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Opera by 1.8% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Opera by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Opera by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,195 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Opera by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Opera Price Performance

Shares of Opera stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera Limited has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.65 million. Opera had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 40.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opera Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

