Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,990,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,039,000 after acquiring an additional 798,015 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,980,000 after purchasing an additional 127,367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,097,000 after purchasing an additional 112,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

