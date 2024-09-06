Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medallion Financial by 60.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFIN opened at $7.60 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $176.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.39 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Medallion Financial Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Further Reading

