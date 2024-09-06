Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $242,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $134.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

