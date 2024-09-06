Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $263,000 Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Price Performance

Mistras Group stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.71. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $189.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.