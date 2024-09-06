Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $326,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,125,000 after acquiring an additional 167,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,807,000 after acquiring an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

