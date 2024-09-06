Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,295,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,290,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.6 %

STLD stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

