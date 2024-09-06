Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $353,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,187,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,218,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $17,279,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $402.39 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $443.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.05 and its 200-day moving average is $397.71.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

