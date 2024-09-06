Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $391,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $821.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $799.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $794.75. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $876.71.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,472 shares of company stock worth $6,154,812 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

