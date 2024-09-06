Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.50%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

