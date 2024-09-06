Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 80.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 16.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $173.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Further Reading

