Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $246,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TME opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

