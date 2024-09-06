Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $248,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 458 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $41,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $506.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

