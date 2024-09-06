Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $312,000 in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $25.11 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

