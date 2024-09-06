Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $330,000 Investment in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLW shares. StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 2.3 %

CLW opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $504.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $586.40 million during the quarter.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

