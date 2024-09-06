Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $398,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.8 %

JHG stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,777.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

