Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $300.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

