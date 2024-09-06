Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 26,324 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,324 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Suzano were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUZ. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Suzano by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 3,283.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suzano by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,760,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Suzano by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Price Performance

SUZ opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Suzano

About Suzano

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.