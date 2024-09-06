Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 505 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $144.79 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average is $137.94.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

