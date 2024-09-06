Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 81 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.97 and a 200-day moving average of $166.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

