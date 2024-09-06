Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLDR opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

