Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.