Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.41.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. Roku has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,351 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 835.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

