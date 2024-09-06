Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires Shares of 117 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $309.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

