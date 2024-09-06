Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires Shares of 210 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $236.29 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

