Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires Shares of 626 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $66.81 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

