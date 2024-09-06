Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 501 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,107,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after buying an additional 264,626 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $87.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.