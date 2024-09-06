Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 774 Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance
Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $54.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $160.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88.
Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Company Profile
