Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 774 Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $54.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $160.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor index. The fund selects and weights securities within the Russell 1000 by five different factors. DEUS was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.