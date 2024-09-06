Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $39,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,912,000 after purchasing an additional 429,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,354,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

