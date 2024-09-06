Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $40,000 in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 152.0% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.13.

Paylocity Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $206.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.82.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.