Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $42,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after buying an additional 193,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 160,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $117.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 156.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

