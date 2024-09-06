Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $43,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CRH by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.