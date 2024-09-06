Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $43,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CRH by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
CRH Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CRH stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
