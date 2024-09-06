Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $45,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 31.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 287,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

