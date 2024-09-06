Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 159.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,258 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 449.2% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $214.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.68. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,995.00.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

