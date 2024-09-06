Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $161.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.08 and a 200-day moving average of $178.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,527,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,107 shares of company stock worth $41,441,593. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

