Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

