Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,325,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 290,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 266,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 245,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $312.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.74 and a 200 day moving average of $302.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

