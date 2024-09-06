Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $420,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,498,933 shares in the company, valued at $32,190,183.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 145,789 shares of company stock worth $1,359,405 over the last three months.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of MHI opened at $9.49 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

