Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

MOO stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. The company has a market cap of $782.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

