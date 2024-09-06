Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG opened at $99.09 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.31.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

About InterContinental Hotels Group

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.532 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.