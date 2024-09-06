Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 92,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of VTES stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $101.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39.
About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.