Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 92,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTES stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $101.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

