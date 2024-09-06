Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,786,000 after acquiring an additional 830,889 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,206,000 after acquiring an additional 385,191 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,124,000 after buying an additional 751,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,103,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,356,370 shares of company stock worth $12,151,603. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Snap to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.87.

View Our Latest Report on SNAP

Snap Trading Up 1.1 %

SNAP stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.00. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.