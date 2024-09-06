Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,040,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 174,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 33.23%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.