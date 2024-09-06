Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $207,161,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in VeriSign by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 881,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VeriSign by 94.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $183.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

