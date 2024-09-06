Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases Shares of 329 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.39 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.83.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
